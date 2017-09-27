Isuzu Inaugurates New Dealership Facility in Nagpur

Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors today inaugurated a new dealership facility, where it showcased the company's entire range of products. The new dealership, Girnar Cars, is a modern 3S (sales, service, and spares) facility offering complete portfolio and based on the new Isuzu dealership standards."We are pleased to inaugurate our new 3S dealership in Nagpur today. This region is one of the key industrial and commercial hubs of central India and we are confident that the discerning customers of this region will appreciate the quality, reliability, and refinement of Isuzu vehicles," Isuzu Motors India deputy managing director Hitoshi Kono said at the launch.Isuzu's product line-up includes the MU-X SUV, D-Max V-Cross AUV (passenger vehicles) and under the commercial segment, the company offers the D-Max S-Cab and the D-Max. "Girnar Cars is one of Isuzu's valued and experienced dealer partners in India, and the two partners together are confident of providing a high level of customer satisfaction and creating a strong Isuzu brand in Nagpur," Kono said."We are very happy to associate with Isuzu Motors and represent the Isuzu brand in this region. As a dealer partner, we will continue our focus on high customer satisfaction by maintaining high standards of sales and service set by the company," Girnar Cars Pvt Ltd's managing director Pravin Chandak said.The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is India’s first adventure utility vehicle while the mu-X is a premium, 7-seater, full-size SUV. The D-MAX S-CAB is a 5-seater pickup and the D-MAX Regular Cab is a single cabin pickup. The company has a manufacturing facility in Sri City of Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 50,000 units per annum which can be expanded to 1,20 lakh units per annum. Set up at an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, the facility produces vehicles for exports as well.