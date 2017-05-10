Isuzu MU-X: All You Need to Know About The Upcoming Toyota Fortuner Rival

Isuzu is all set to launch its flagship MU-X SUV in India tomorrow. Introduced internationally in 2013, the car went on a sale in Thailand earlier this year and will enter the Indian market tomorrow.

Powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine producing 174bhp and 380Nm and five-speed automatic gearbox, the seven-seater MU-X comes with tweaked bumpers along with a new roof-mounted spoiler and 18-inch alloy wheels for modern appeal.

With a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.8 kmpl, the MU-X will feature a ‘shift-on-fly’ transfer box with 4x4 Low and 4x4 High drive modes.

After the upgrade last year, now it also gets LED daytime running lights integrated alongside the projector units. The roof rails and wrap-around LED taillights give it a tougher look and high ground clearance should make it comfortable on rough tracks.

Usually, the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the MU-X comes paired with six speakers and iPod and Bluetooth compatibility with satellite navigation.

On the comfort front, the car is expected to include an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, second-row seats with one-touch fold and tumble, a power outlet each for all three rows, automatic climate control, cooling vents for all three rows and a roof-mounted 10-inch DVD monitor.

The car also includes dual front airbags along with ABS and EBD supported by stability control and traction control system.

The MU-X in India is expected to face a tough competition in the segment dominated by Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour.

