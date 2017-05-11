Isuzu MU-X SUV Launched in India at Rs 23.99 lakh

Isuzu MU-X, the latest SUV by Isuzu Motors India, has been launched at a price tag of Rs 23.99 lakh for the two-wheeler drive variant and Rs 25.99 lakh for the four-wheel drive variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powering Isuzu's latest 7-seater SUV is a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 177 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque and is BS IV compliant. Mated to this engine comes a 5-speed automatic (sequential) transmission. The company claims that the SUV will deliver a mileage of 13.8 km/l.

Isuzu MU-X Front Look. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Isuzu has also fitted the car with several electronic aids like stability control and traction control along with ABS, EBD and EBA.

There's also Hill start assist, dual front airbags, 3 ISOFIX child seat points and a reverse parking camera on the MU-X.

Isuzu MU-X Interiors. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Inside the MU-X, the biggest attraction is the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the roof mounted 10-inch display screen for the second and third row of passengers.

In terms of exterior design, the MU-X is claimed to take inspiration from a tiger. There's ample chrome for chrome lovers on the double slat grille which gives the car a bold stance. The front fascia is further complimented by the projector headlamps and DRLs.

What remains to be seen is how the car performs in India given that it competes in a segment that's been heavily dominated by the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

Also Read: Isuzu MU-X: All You Need to Know About The Upcoming Toyota Fortuner Rival