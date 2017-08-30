Isuzu mu-X Test Drive Review - A Budget Beast

Isuzu mu-X front fascia. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Isuzu mu-X cabin. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Isuzu mu-X storage spaces. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Isuzu mu-X shift-by-fly 4WD system. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Isuzu mu-X. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

They say, slow and steady wins the race. It seems like Isuzu Motors is following the same lines. Rather than launching their entire fleet in India, they are launching one car at a time. After the not too successful D-Max commercial pickup truck, and the MU-7 SUV, Isuzu launched the D-Max V-Cross adventure utility vehicle, which came as a revelation. And now, Isuzu has replaced the MU7 with the mu-X SUV.The Isuzu mu-X gets its DNA from the D-Max V-Cross pickup truck and that is pretty much evident with its looks. The front fascia of the mu-X is an exact replica of the V-Cross, with a large chrome grille and projector headlamps. The only change is that of a black body cladding under the grille and LED DRL strips. Move to the side and you see a full-grown SUV with chrome ORVM mirrors and delectable 17” diamond cut alloys. The rear of mu-X gets a wrap-around taillights and a large chrome strip on the rear door.Hop inside the cabin and the mu-X welcomes you with a nice illuminated scuff plates, giving it a very premium feel. The cabin reminds of the D-Max V-Cross only, with the overall layout being the same. But there are visible differences between the two. For instance, the mu-X comes with a 7” touchscreen infotainment system, piano black finished inserts on doors, AC vents and other places. There’s also an extensive use of leather on door pads and the fit and finish is good too. The mu-X gets a lot of storage space throughout the cabin, making it a highly practical car. If you are someone who likes to be chauffeur driven, Isuzu has your back with a 10” display to keep you entertained.The touchscreen system is very basic in quality and feels out of place for a car priced above Rs 20 lakhs. There’s no navigation also. What mu-X gets is a cruise control system, push button start-stop, automatic climate control system and a 4-wheel drive system. Speaking of the 4-WD system, this is the same shift-by-fly system same as that on the V-Cross and gives the mu-X proper off-roading abilities. The Isuzu mu-X is a proper 7-seater SUV with 3 rows of seating. The space on the middle row is as ample as it can get and there’s no dearth of leg room and head room. The rear passengers get AC vents of their own. The third row has decent space for 2 full grown adults.The Isuzu mu-X is powered by a 3-litre turbocharged engine with 177 PS of output and 380 Nm of torque. On paper, the torque is a little less as compared to the rivals, but it’s adequate on the ground. The mu-X comes equipped with a 5-speed automatic gearbox. While it has ample power to pull this massive vehicle with ease, the engine makes a lot of sound while on a hard press. So the best way to drive this car is at cruising speed, not demanding too much out of it.The steering is nimble and at no point, you feel like you are driving a massive SUV. Until of course, you have to take a turn from standstill. We particularly liked the ride quality of the mu-X, which eats up most of the crevices and potholes with ease. Also, the mu-X managed to return a mileage of 10 kmpl, with 80% of city run and 20% of highway run.There’s a lot of safety equipment too starting from ABS with EBD, and brake assist, Electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, dual airbags and skid plates.Priced below Rs 25 lakhs, Isuzu mu-X offers everything you expect from a car at this price point and also undercuts its main rivals - the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour by almost Rs 5 lakhs. But it has its shortcomings too. You have to compromise on the not so dominating looks, a noisy engine and feature lacked cabin. So basically, if you are someone who has an extended family and also loves to off-road, but is on a budget, Isuzu mu-X is the SUV for you.