Isuzu Plans to Make India Hub of Its Global Manufacturing Operations

Japanese automaker Isuzu today launched its adventure utility vehicle D-MAX V-Cross in the city and said it plans to export its vehicles to countries such as the UAE, Bangladesh and Myanmar, among others. Isuzu plans to make India a hub of its global manufacturing operations and export vehicles to nearly 20 countries as part of this plan, Isuzu Motors India deputy managing director Hitoshi Kono said at the launch. "Isuzu has invested Rs 3,000 crore in setting up a manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. We plan to export vehicles to the UAE and neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar, among others," he said.The company also inaugurated its first showroom in the city, 'Torque Isuzu,' which is its third outlet in Gujarat after Ahmedabad and Rajkot. Gujarat has been a very important market for Isuzu and the company sees huge potential for the Isuzu D-MAX pickup trucks, he said.Located in Sri City of Andhra Pradesh, the Isuzu manufacturing facility has an installed capacity of 50,000 units per annum and can be expanded to 1,20 lakh units per annum. The facility is already shipping vehicles to Nepal. After the GST came into the play in July, Isuzu has reduced prices of MU-X, D-Max S- cab in India by up to 12 percent, Kono said.Isuzu Motor India's product line-up includes the MU-X SUV, D-Max V-Cross AUV (passenger vehicles) and under the commercial segment, the company offers the D-Max S-Cab and the D-Max. Asked about the company's preparedness for the electric vehicles, he said Isuzu will comply with the Indian government's norms for manufacturing of e-cars. India has set the target of having only electric cars on the roads by 2030.