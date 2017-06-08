Jaguar Art of Performance Tour to be Held in Chandigarh

After the launch of the Art of Performance tour in Aamby Valley, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Gurugram and Karnal, Jaguar will be conducting the event in Chandigarh.

Through this tour, the company aims to provide existing and potential customers with the opportunity to experience what it is like to get behind the wheel of a Jaguar under the guidance of expert instructors.

The entire range of Jaguar vehicles, the XE, XF, XJ, F-TYPE and F-PACE, is available for the guests to experience. The event includes a series of specially designed track exercises on an open tarmac.

The event is scheduled on 10th & 11th June 2017 at Omaxe City, New Chandigarh, SAS Nagar, Ranai Majra, Punjab.

The Jaguar range in India includes F–TYPE (starting at Rs 1.30 Crore), XJ (starting at Rs 1.03 Crore), F-PACE (starting at Rs 68.82 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 47.79 Lakh) and all-new XE (starting at Rs 37.48 Lakh), all prices ex–showroom, Chandigarh.

Jaguar vehicles are available in India through 25 authorised outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Raipur and Noida.

Don't Miss: