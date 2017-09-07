Jaguar Brings The Art of Performance Tour to Bengaluru
The event is scheduled on 9th & 10th September at Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited, Thally Road, Denkanikotta Taluk, Belagondapalli.
Jaguar - The Art of Performance Tour. (Image: Jaguar)
After the launch of the Art of Performance tour in Aamby Valley, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Gurugram, Karnal, Chandigarh, Noida and Lucknow, Jaguar brings its exhilarating drive experience – The Art of Performance Tour to Bengaluru. This dynamic tour will give customers the opportunity to experience what it is like to get behind the wheel of a Jaguar under the guidance of expert instructors.
Guests including, prospects aspiring to own the iconic brand, will experience Jaguar’s unique offering that combines exhilarating performance in an ambience of seductive luxury that truly excites the senses. The entire range of Jaguar vehicles, the XE, XF, XJ, F-TYPE and F-PACE, will be available for the guests to experience. The event entails a series of specially designed track exercises on an open tarmac.
The event is scheduled on 9th & 10th September at Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited, Thally Road, Denkanikotta Taluk, Belagondapalli.
Also Watch: Tech And Auto Show | EP12 | ISUZU MUX Review, Galaxy On Max & More
Guests including, prospects aspiring to own the iconic brand, will experience Jaguar’s unique offering that combines exhilarating performance in an ambience of seductive luxury that truly excites the senses. The entire range of Jaguar vehicles, the XE, XF, XJ, F-TYPE and F-PACE, will be available for the guests to experience. The event entails a series of specially designed track exercises on an open tarmac.
The event is scheduled on 9th & 10th September at Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited, Thally Road, Denkanikotta Taluk, Belagondapalli.
Also Watch: Tech And Auto Show | EP12 | ISUZU MUX Review, Galaxy On Max & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Rechristens Kohli 'Chase Master' After Scintillating Knock
- Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: Varun-Jacqueline-Taapsee Bring Back 90s Nostalgia
- Panasonic is Committed to its Smartphone Business in India: Manish Sharma
- Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Secret Behind Skipper Virat Kohli's Success
- Virat Kohli Says India Winning is More Important Than Personal Glory