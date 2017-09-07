Jaguar Brings The Art of Performance Tour to Bengaluru

After the launch of the Art of Performance tour in Aamby Valley, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Gurugram, Karnal, Chandigarh, Noida and Lucknow, Jaguar brings its exhilarating drive experience – The Art of Performance Tour to Bengaluru. This dynamic tour will give customers the opportunity to experience what it is like to get behind the wheel of a Jaguar under the guidance of expert instructors.Guests including, prospects aspiring to own the iconic brand, will experience Jaguar’s unique offering that combines exhilarating performance in an ambience of seductive luxury that truly excites the senses. The entire range of Jaguar vehicles, the XE, XF, XJ, F-TYPE and F-PACE, will be available for the guests to experience. The event entails a series of specially designed track exercises on an open tarmac.The event is scheduled on 9th & 10th September at Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited, Thally Road, Denkanikotta Taluk, Belagondapalli.