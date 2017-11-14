Jaguar F-Pace Made in India Model Launched at Rs 60 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the start of local manufacturing of Jaguar’s first performance SUV, the F-Pace. Available in the Prestige derivative and powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder, 132 kW Turbocharged Ingenium Diesel engine, the locally manufactured 2018 Model Year F-Pace is priced at Rs 60.02 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).Rohit Suri, managing director & president, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “Since its launch in October last year, Jaguar F-Pace has captured hearts and minds of Jaguar fans as well as its distinguished & discerning customers spread across India. The launch of the locally manufactured F-Pace signifies another milestone in our continued commitment and efforts towards ‘Make in India’ policy of the Government of India.”The Jaguar F-Pace is the result of the company’s approach to making a performance SUV with the driving experience of a performance car. It comes with features like adaptive LED headlights, Activity Key, Wi-Fi Hotspot & Pro Services and a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other features include rear recline seats, four-Zone climate control, 380-Watt Meridian sound system and configurable interior mood lighting with 10 colours.The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 35.85 lakh), XF (starting at Rs 46.46 lakh), F-Pace (starting at Rs 60.02 lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 1.8 crore) and F-Type (starting at Rs 1.34 crore). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom price, pan India.