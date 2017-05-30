Jaguar XE SV Project 8: The Most Extreme Performance Jag Ever

Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) used to be all about producing custom and special order versions of off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender, but it's now coming out with some very different creations.

SVO's latest offering really is officially the most extreme performance Jaguar the company has ever produced. The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Collector's Edition will make its grand debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The British luxury carmaker has produced other similar cars -- a couple of years ago it brought us the F-Type Project 7, which was Jaguar's first Collector's Edition car. However, the XE SV Project 8 is set to eclipse even that to become the most powerful car the company has ever produced.

The extraordinary Project 8 will be an XE saloon powered by a specially-tuned version of Jaguar Land Rover's 5.0-litre V8 engine. Just 300 units of the car will be produced, each hand-built at the SVO technical centre in Coventry, England. The engine is tuned to develop 600 PS (591 horsepower), so although no figures for top speed or 0 to 60 mph time have been released yet, it's going to be very fast.

The price tag for owning one of the 300 Collector's Editions is likely to be as considerable as any of the performance numbers.

John Edwards, MD of Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations, said: "Our clients worldwide were thrilled by the F-TYPE Project 7. The new XE SV Project 8 takes aerodynamics and performance engineering to another level - it is conceived for enthusiasts and the most discerning collectors.

The price for such an extreme performance sports car available in strictly limited numbers will reflect that."

All we have to go on so far are images and video of the Project 8 prototype, wrapped in unique camouflage by SVO Design, undergoing testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

But all will be revealed on the Jaguar website on June 28, just two days before the car's dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 30, 2017.