James Oliver Gets Customized Land Rover Discovery With On-The-Go Kitchen

Modifications done to the Oliver's Land River Discovery for the On-the-go kitchen. (Image: Land Rover)

Celebrity Chef and TV personality Jamie Oliver and Jaguar Land Rover have created the ultimate kitchen on four wheels highlighting the versatility of a Land Rover Discovery. Jamie’s bespoke family SUV comes with a host of cooking features including a slow-cooker, barbecue, ice cream maker, olive oil dispenser and will even churn butter as you drive.Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) worked with lifelong Land Rover fan and customer, Jamie, to bring his vision to life. The result is a unique, in fact the only Discovery in the world that has a toaster in the centre console and a rotisserie driven by the power take off. Other ingenious features include a slow-cooker that sits beside the engine, a pasta maker, a gas hob and a deployable dining table and worktop. There is even an herb garden and spice rack in the rear windows.Jamie Oliver said: “I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels. I dreamt big and asked for a lot, and what they’ve done has blown my mind. I didn’t think they’d actually be able to put a slow-cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the boot, but they did. The result is an amazing Discovery, tailored perfectly for me and the family – we love it. This unique creation means we can take our culinary adventures to the next level.”With up to 2,500 litres of luggage space and clever storage for 21st century family essentials, the seven-seater Discovery was the perfect vehicle for SVO to modify. With plenty of room for a custom-made aluminum sink, a flat screen TV and deployable kitchen worktop that also doubles as a dining table. Further touches include a spice drawer, a bespoke pestle and mortar and a Land Rover barbecue.Jamie’s three-part-series on his Food Tube channel will detail the build process and show him cooking for his family with the bespoke Discovery.