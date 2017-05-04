X
Japanese Rider Wheelies 13 Hour Non-Stop
Abe managed to beat the previous record after riding for 8 hours and 18 minutes at speed of 40 kmph on the oval-shaped track. (Image: Red Bull Content Pool)
Japanese rider, Masaru Abe has smashed a new world record for the longest continue wheelie. Masaru rode his Yamaha Jog scooter for 500.5322km at the Kawaguchi Auto Race facility in Saitama, Japan. It took him 13 hours to pull this act. 33-year-old Abe was aiming for much more but back pain forced him to quit early.
The previous record of 331.0195km long wheelie was set by Yasuyuki Kudo in 1991.
Abe managed to beat the previous record after riding for 8 hours and 18 minutes at speed of 40 kmph on the oval-shaped track.
To resolve the fuel refill issue, Abe’s support crew had to run alongside and hand him a refueling unit, which plugged into a quick-release dry coupling on the handlebar.
