Jeep Brand Might Be Sold by Fiat Chrysler Automobile

Fiat Chrysler Automobile might sell off the Jeep and Ram brand. As per a comment made at a press conference held to discuss FCA financial earnings for the first quarter of 2017, Sergio Marchionne admitted that the group is considering selling the brand. Currently, Jeep is Fiat Chrysler’s best brand which is growing rapidly both financially and in terms of new models.

Jeep is constantly bringing new and updated UVs to the market at the global scale and it was also one of the first automakers to explore the lucrative SUV segment. To accommodate production of the Jeep Compass in India, Jeep has invested Rs. 1,800 crore at the Fiat Factory at Ranjangaon. The Indian Factory is planned to be used as a production hub for all right-hand drive markets including United Kingdom, South Africa, South East Asia, Japan and Australia.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq SUV Bookings Commence, India Launch Soon

SUV accounts 40 percent of the American car market and if Jeep is sold, Fiat Chrysler Automobile would only be left with Dodge and Chrysler in the United States. Coincidentally, neither Dodge nor Chrysler have an SUV in their ranks.