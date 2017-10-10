Jeep Compass Customized to Look Like Grand Cherokee SRT

The newly launched Jeep Compass is the company’s first made-in-India product and was launched at a staggering price tag of Rs 14.95 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the SUV in itself looks like a baby Grand Cherokee, a Coimbatore based customizer called KitUp automotive has given it a larger SUV inspired design.KitUp automotive revealed a modified Jeep Compass with subtle exterior changes finished in a bright red shade, and black shade on the roof, front and rear bumpers and around the wheel arches. The black detailing has also been added under the tail lamps and grille to match the gloss black roof.The factory fitted alloy wheels now get a titanium finish along with red highlights to match the design. Other changes include the added LED headlamps and LED fog lamps, and an SRT badge that sits in the bottom right corner of the tailgate to make it look like the baby Grand Cherokee SRT.The cabin of the Jeep Compass gets a ‘custom audio’, as per KitUp’s Facebook page but other changes are not mentioned.The Jeep Compass continues to be powered by a 2.0 L diesel unit that churns out 173 PS and 350 Nm and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A 4×4 system is also offered with this engine option.The prices post GST revision starts at Rs 15.16 Lakhs and the car has already garnered 10,000+ bookings since it was launched on July 31. The range-topping Jeep Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel manual 4×4 retail for Rs 21.37 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).