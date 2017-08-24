Jeep Compass Targeted Again by Rival, Mahindra XUV500 Takes a Dig



#XUV500 demolishes the competition and reigns supreme yet again. pic.twitter.com/t6XbZsulJ0

— Mahindra XUV500 (@MahindraXUV500) August 22, 2017

It seems like not only did the Jeep Compass managed to catch the fancy of the buyers, but the newly launched compact SUV has also managed to snub its rival brands, thanks to all the popularity it is gaining. Jeep’s first made-in-India vehicle was launched last month at a staggering price of Rs 14.95 lakhs (ex-showroom), making it a direct competitor to the Mahindra XUV 500 and Tata Hexa.This apparently, has left the brands fuming on the success of the Compass, and they are resorting to direct marketing campaign, naming and comparing their vehicles with the Jeep Compass. The latest to join this trend is the Mahindra and Mahindra, the indigenous car manufacturer from India, who took a dig at the Compass, comparing it with XUV500.It all started with the Skoda Octavia, which used Compass’ name to promote its newly launched Octavia sedan. Soon, a report came that Tata took a blow at Compass for its Hexa SUV. While the reports couldn’t be confirmed, there was an image making the rounds of social media, comparing the two SUVs, with a caption saying - “Takes you anywhere. No Compass required.”This time though, it’s official, as Mahindra has posted an image on its Twitter handle. The Mahindra XUV500 Twitter handle posted an image saying - “You don’t need a Compass to win races. You need guts!” The poster carries a picture of the rally spec XUV 500. Noticeably, Mahindra is known for taking off-roading activities time-to-time. On the other hand, despite being a 5-seater, Jeep promises to be a competent off-roader, directly barging into the segment where XUV500 and Hexa is placed.We somehow believe that this is just a beginning of rivalry between the brands. Jeep, on the other hand, is silent on this whole promotional game, and the brand is letting the Compass bookings speak for itself.