Jeep Launched Wrangler 'Night Eagle' Limited Edition, Only 66 Units for Sale

First showcased at 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Jeep recently launched Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle limited edition model in Europe. With a variety of colour schemes including Xtreme Purple, Bright White, and Black, the new limited edition Wrangler features 18-inch mid-gloss black alloy wheels, exclusive decals, and body-coloured grill along with diesel grey and piano black interior details.

Additionally, it gets deep tint sunscreen glass, headlamp rings, and hard spare tyre cover.

Powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine that makes 197 bhp, the Wrangler Night Eagle gets Jeep’s Command-Trac 4X4 system with a two-speed transfer case.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collection to Celebrate Cars Spikes in South Korea

Inside, limited edition Wrangler gets standard black McKinley leather seats, diesel grey contrast stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel and piano black door grab handle along with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with nine-speaker Alpine Premium audio system.

Jeep Wrangler Interiors (Image: Jeep)

The company claims, car to have a top speed of 172 km/h and can reach 0-100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.

Unfortunately, the Wrangler Night Eagle is limited to just 66 units.

Don't Miss: