Jeep Launched Wrangler 'Night Eagle' Limited Edition, Only 66 Units for Sale
The new limited edition Wrangler features 18-inch mid-gloss black alloy wheels, exclusive decals, and body-coloured grill. (Image: Jeep)
First showcased at 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Jeep recently launched Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle limited edition model in Europe. With a variety of colour schemes including Xtreme Purple, Bright White, and Black, the new limited edition Wrangler features 18-inch mid-gloss black alloy wheels, exclusive decals, and body-coloured grill along with diesel grey and piano black interior details.
Additionally, it gets deep tint sunscreen glass, headlamp rings, and hard spare tyre cover.
Powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine that makes 197 bhp, the Wrangler Night Eagle gets Jeep’s Command-Trac 4X4 system with a two-speed transfer case.
Inside, limited edition Wrangler gets standard black McKinley leather seats, diesel grey contrast stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel and piano black door grab handle along with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with nine-speaker Alpine Premium audio system.
Jeep Wrangler Interiors (Image: Jeep)
The company claims, car to have a top speed of 172 km/h and can reach 0-100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.
Unfortunately, the Wrangler Night Eagle is limited to just 66 units.
