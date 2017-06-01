Jeep Rolls Out First Made-in-India Compass Compact SUV

Jeep Compass, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India’s first locally-produced sport-utility vehicle (SUV), officially rolled off the assembly line today at the company’s Ranjangaon plant.

The start of production sees India joining China, Brazil and Mexico as a manufacturing and export hub for the Jeep Compass, the most capable compact SUV ever. Ranjangaon will be the sole export facility for right-hand-drive (RHD) markets across the globe.

Senior government officials and company leaders attended the roll-off ceremony, including Shri DevendraFadnavis, Honourable Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra; Paul Alcala, FCA’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the APAC region, non-China; Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director of FCA India; Gurpratap Boparai, CEO of FIAPL and Shri Girish Bapat, Guardian Minister of Pune.

“The establishment of manufacturing operations and start of production of the Jeep Compass is an important milestone for our journey in India,” said Paul Alcala. “The Compass will be the first ‘Made in India’ Jeep vehicle, and we are appreciative of the Government’s efforts to make India a desirable manufacturing destination for multi-national organizations, such as ours. With the start of production and an investment of US$280 million in the Jeep Compass localization, we are reaffirming our commitment to Indian consumers and our long-term presence in the country.”

The Jeep Compass will be in full production in July and vehicles are expected to arrive in dealerships across India during the third quarter of 2017 in three variants: Sport, Longitude and Limited.

Locally, the Compass will come equipped with various combinations of diesel and petrol engines paired with manual and automatic transmissions, offering customers over 50 trim configurations and value packages.

By the end of 2017, the Jeep brand’s portfolio in India will consist of three new models. The locally-produced Jeep Compass will join the iconic Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Shipping for RHD markets outside India will start in the last quarter of 2017.

With the arrival of the Jeep Compass, India will have a new market for locally produced compact SUVs. This will also enhance the profits of the Jeep as India will be the only country from where the export of the RHD SUV to all RHD countries will take place. We will have to wait and see if India sales is at par with company’s expectations.

