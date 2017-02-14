Jeep Wrangler Petrol Launched in India at Rs 56 Lakh, Gets the Pentastar V6 Engine

FCA India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the world’s seventh largest automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rolled out the Petrol version of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited at Rs 56 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The 284 PS 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine, which powers more than 5 million Jeep SUVs worldwide, is now available in India in the Jeep Wrangler. This Petrol version expands the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited range in India along with the 200 PS 2.8-litre TurboDiesel, which was already launched in August 2016.

Commenting on the roll-out of the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 version, Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are delighted to offer the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited at Rs 56 lakh to Indian customers with the award-winning 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine. With this announcement, the Trail-rated Jeep Wrangler is now available in both Petrol and Diesel powertrains in India.”

The 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine is an all-aluminum motor in a 60-degree layout. It has been designed with lightweight components to keep the overall weight of the engine to a minimum to deliver great performance on and off the road. The engine’s two-step variable valve timing system and eight-holed fuel injectors make it a very capable engine that delivers power to all four wheels through a 5-speed automatic transmission. The Pentastar also features a new thermal management system and a cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system to deliver better fuel efficiency in off-roading situations as well.

The Jeep Wrangler comes with features like Command-Trac 4WD system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), heavy duty suspension with gas shock absorbers and wash-out interiors with removable carpet and drain plugs, besides McKinley leather seats, air conditioning with automatic temperature control, auto headlamps, Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Electronic Roll Mitigation, full-framed removable doors and remote keyless entry.