Kawasaki KX100, KX250F Launched in India at Rs 4.68 lakh And Rs 7.14 lakh

Kawasaki has launched two new off-road motorcycles - KX100 and the KX250F - in India. While the KX100 is priced at Rs 4.68 lakh, the KX250F will set you back Rs 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Specifically meant for off-road usage, the two are not road legal, hence there will be no registration charges involved apart from shipping and handling. The motorcycles will be imported through CBU and are considerably cheaper in India than the US.

The KX100 is one of Kawasaki’s Supermini motocross bikes. It is powered by a two-stroke water-cooled 99cc single-cylinder engine that produces 25-30 PS of power.

Kawasaki KX100 (Image:Kawasaki)

It could be called a beginner's motocross motorcycle at a weight as low as 78kgs. Other feature on the KX100 include Uni-Trak mono-shock, 36mm inverted telescopic cartridge forks having 20-way adjustability along with 21-way rebound damping and 24-way compression adjustability.

On the other hand, the KX250F is powered by 249cc liquid-cooled motor having dual injectors. With just 105kgs of weight, the bike is quite nippy off the line.

It's easy and cheap to repair these two as both have very minimal design. The two do not have any feature that are commonly seen on read legal bikes, as they are purpose built to off-road riding.

There isn't and hasn't been much interest in motocross in India, but KX100 and KX250F are a positive start.