Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 Cruiser Teased Ahead of Launch in India, All You Need to Know

Kawasaki is all set to launch the Vulcan S 650cc motorcycle in Indian soon and the company has already started teasing the launch of cruiser motorcycle on its website. The 2017 Vulcan S shares its underpinnings with Ninja 650 and is powered by the same 649cc 4-stroke, 2-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine which is mated to the 6-speed gearbox which comes with the positive neutral finder. The engine is tuned to produce 60.2 bhp at 7500 rpm and 62.78 Nm of torque at 6600 rpm.The latest offering by Kawasaki in India is built on high-tensile steel diamond frame and the suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic fork/5.1 in at the front and lay-down offset rear shock with linkage and adjustable preload/3.1 in at the back. The brake on offer is a single 300mm disc with the twin-piston caliper on the front and there’s a single 250mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the back. The bike also comes with dual channel ABS system.In terms of looks, the Kawasaki Vulcan S is a traditional cruiser with the low-seating arrangement, muscular lines, and relaxed riding position. The bike also comes with adjustable foot pegs. In India, the Kawasaki Vulcan S is expected to be priced around Rs 6.5 lakh. In this segment, the cruiser will directly stack up against the Royal Enfield 650 twins which are expected be launched anytime soon and Harley Davidson Street range.