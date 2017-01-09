Kia debuts the Kia Stinger at North American International Auto Show

Kia Motors America (KMA) has unveiled its new fastback sports sedan, the 2018 Kia Stinger, at the North American International Auto Show.

Making its world debut at the event, the Stinger has been designed in Frankfurt and developed on the challenging Nurburgring circuit, resulting in the highest-performance vehicle in the Kia's history and offering drivers industry-leading quality and reliability.

Combining bold design with multiple engine and drivetrain configurations, the five-passenger fastback also offers a quick but quiet ride with plenty of space and comfort, and even enough room for luggage.

Expressing his excitement at the launch, Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America, commented that, "Unlike any Kia that has come before it, the Stinger really is a dream car for us, and here today in Detroit, that dream is now a reality after years of commitment and hard work from a passionate group of designers, engineers and executives around the world.

From its GT concept-car origins to the years of tuning and refining on the legendary Nurburgring circuit, no detail was too small to be obsessed over, and the result is simply stunning."

The Stinger is set to go on sale in the US later this year, with pricing to be released closer to the Stinger's launch date.