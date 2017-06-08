KIA Introduces Stonic Compact Crossover, to Debut in July

Kia’s has a new B-segment crossover in the town and it will be named ‘Stonic’. The eye-catching of the compact crossover comes with a true European design flair, and is inspired by the form and function of larger Kia SUVs.

The name ‘Stonic’ combines ‘Speedy’ and ‘Tonic’, which refers to the first and last note in the musical scale. Thus, ‘Stonic’ suggests that the vehicle is agile and offers something new and fresh in the compact SUV segment.

[caption id="attachment_1426609" align="alignnone" width="875"] KIA Stonic Interior Sketch. (Image: KIA)[/caption]

A sweeping roofline and uniquely designed roof rack add a sporty look to the vehicle. The unique tail lamp graphics amplify Stonic’s young and futuristic appearance.

The car blends sharp horizontal feature lines with softer sculpted surfaces, and brings compact dimensions and a low centre of gravity to the class.

The European-designed cabin echoes the appearance of the exterior, with straight lines, smooth surfaces and geometric design forms. The Stonic’s interior places technology and ergonomics at its heart, with smart packaging maximising space for all occupants, and a ‘floating’ HMI (human-machine interface) seamlessly blending smartphone access with the car’s many functions.

[caption id="attachment_1426613" align="alignnone" width="875"] KIA Stonic rear end. (Image: KIA)[/caption]

On sale in the second half of 2017, the Stonic will be the most customisable Kia ever, inside and out.

Kia Motors has already announced the entry to India with $1.1 billion investment. They have shortlisted Andhra Pradesh as their manufacturing hub for 3 Lakh units annually. To be ready by 2019, Kia could make a dent in the compact hatchback and crossover segement with its variety of products.

Also Watch: