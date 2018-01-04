Kia Motors Appoints Kookhyun Shim as MD and CEO of India Operations
Kia expects to start production in India in the second half of 2019. Local sales of cars produced at the new facility will start towards the end of 2019.
The logo of Kia Motors. (Image: Reuters)
South Korean automaker Kia Motors said it has appointed Kookhyun Shim as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of India operations.
Shim will be responsible for driving Kia Motors' expansion in the Indian market, Kia Motors India said in a statement. He will also oversee the construction of Kia Motor's first manufacturing facility, which is coming up in Andhra Pradesh.
Kia has already announced to invest USD 1.1 billion for the plant. Shim, 58, brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry to his new role, having most recently served as head of Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia Plant Coordination Group. Prior to this, he was responsible for company's production in Slovakia.
Kookhyun Shim. (Image: Kia)
"We recognise India as a major market with huge potential for our world-class cars. We are confident that Shim's leadership will provide the direction we need to grow our presence in what is one of the world's biggest new car markets," Kia Motors Corporation President Han-Woo Park said.
Kia expects to start production in India in the second half of 2019. Local sales of cars produced at the new facility will start towards the end of 2019. "India is a crucial market for all global automotive brands, and I aim to replicate the success that Kia has seen in many other major markets," Shim said.
Also Watch: Kevin Flynn, President & MD, FCA India | Interview
