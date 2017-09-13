Kia Proceed Concept Revealed at Frankfurt Motor Show

Kia rightly gets a lot of attention and credit for its excellent crossovers like the Sportage, and the Optima sedan also gets a lot of the credit for transforming the brand from the cheap-and-cheerful manufacturer it used to be to the serious global contender it now undeniably is. But there are other Kia models that deserve a greater share of attention than they probably get at the moment, and that might start to change with the unveiling of the all-new Kia Proceed Concept at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show.Representing Kia's bold vision for a potential new member of the next-generation cee'd family; the Proceed Concept was unveiled in Frankfurt alongside the new Kia Stonic that was also making its debut at this year's show. The Picanto X-Line and upgraded Sorento were also shown off for the first time, before they go on sale all around the world later this year.The Proceed Concept is an entirely new body type for Kia. The extended hot hatch styling delivers a very low roofline, muscular proportions and a very compact overall footprint. The concept features a striking 'Sharkblade' in the sheet metal that reinforces the absence of any B-pillars, while some fetching lateral strakes work hard to exaggerate the car's waistline and give the rear of the Proceed Concept an air of aggressive muscularity.Kia Motors' Chief European Designer, Gregory Guillaume, said of the new concept, "With many European drivers now seeking performance alternatives to the three-door hot hatch style, we began thinking about a different halo model for the cee'd family. The Proceed Concept represents a bold new vision of how the vibrant soul of the pro_cee'd could be reincarnated and revitalized for a new generation of performance-oriented drivers."The new Stonic is an eye-catching and confident model that's going to be entering what is now Europe's newest and fastest-growing vehicle segment. This attractive compact crossover is, without doubt, the most colorful Kia ever, and one of the company's most strident and striking designs to date.Finally, the crossover-inspired Picanto X-Line looks to broaden the appeal of what is still Kia's smallest car. The Picanto X-Line combines the Picanto's most outstanding qualities with a very new look and a 15 mm raised ground clearance, which draws much of its inspiration from the manufacturer's popular crossover and SUV model lines. The Picanto X-Line will be available in the UK from early 2018, but will be available in mainland Europe during the final quarter of 2017.