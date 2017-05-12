Skoda Matches Last Year's Record Sales, Betting Big on Upcoming SUV Karoq

The Czech car manufacturer, Skoda delivered 97,300 vehicles to customers in April, matching company’s record level of 97,200 vehicles from the same month last year. In April, the brand performed particularly well in Central Europe and Eastern Europe.

The company expects further impetus for growth from its upcoming compact SUV the Skoda karoq which will be unveiled by the company on 18 May in Stockholm and will be launched in the market by the end of the year.

“In April, we matched the record level from April 2016, thereby proving our strengths in challenging market conditions,” said Werner Eichhorn, Skoda Board Member for Sales and Marketing.

“The Skoda Kodiaq’s positive start offers a glimpse of the strength of our SUV campaign. With the new Karoq, which will be celebrating its world premiere in a few days’ time, we will further improve our position in the important SUV segment,” added Eichhorn.

With 14,400 deliveries in April 2017, Germany remained company’s market in Europe followed by Poland with 5,400 vehicles.

In Russia, Skoda deliveries for the particular month increased by 8.9 percent from 4,900 vehicles to 5,400 vehicles.

