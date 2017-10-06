Koenigsegg Agera RS Breaks Bugatti Chiron Record, Does 0-400-0 kmph in 36.44 seconds [Video]

Koenigsegg Agera RS Hypercar Cabin. (Image: Koenigsegg)

It has happened in the past and it has happened again! A Koenigsegg Agera RS accelerated from 0 to 400km/h and back to 0 in just 36.44 seconds, breaking the recently established speed record by Bugatti Chiron. Performance data for the run was captured using an aim EVO5 data logger along with an aim GPS08.Interestingly, this Agera RS, which was driven by the Koenigsegg factory driver, Niklas Lilja, at Vandel Airfield in Denmark is owned by a private buyer and doesn’t belong to the company, but is yet to take the delivery of the car this year in the United States.The Agera RS took 26.88 seconds to accelerate to 400 km/h over a distance of 1,958 meters. Deceleration took 9.56 seconds over 483 meters. The total distance used for 0-400-0 was 2,441 meters. The entire run saw a speed of 403 km/h attained before deceleration began.The hypercar features a 1MW engine upgrade, providing 1,360hp and 1,371Nm of torque. The car is equipped with Koenigsegg’s optional and removable roll-cage. The car also had the industrial tape over various surfaces to protect them from debris.The Vandel airfield, which was built during World War II and was used for decades thereafter as a base for the Danish Army Air Service, was confirmed just 12 hours before the record was established. It was closed for military purposes in 2003 and is now the largest solar farm in Scandinavia.The video shows Niklas having to exert a fair amount of control over the steering as he responds to bumps and small potholes in the surface. As the car was new from the factory – the only testing prior to this was done at speeds just above 300 on the company’s 1400m airstrip.Christian von Koenigsegg, Founder and CEO said, “It makes me so proud, so happy and excited to see what we have achieved as a team with the Agera RS. Building these cars takes everything we have. We give it our all, every day of every week.Dreams CAN become reality. The story of David and Goliath continues to resonate. It is so important to visualize our efforts and results.”Previously, it was the Koenigsegg Agera R that became the first car to break the then established speed record by Bugatti Veyron!