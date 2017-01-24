KTM 390 Adventure to be Launched in India

After the launch of the new KTM RC200 and RC 390, KTM is now mulling over bringing the 390 Adventure to India.

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj has confirmed that the adventure tourer has already been finalised, but did not specify when will it arrive in India, according to a report on Autocar India.

Details on the adventure tourer have not been released, however it is speculated to come with the same 373cc single-cylinder engine fitted to the RC and the Duke 390.

It could have a revised version of the new two-piece trellis frame that will also be seen on the Dukes due for launch. This frame will likely be used with a sturdy box-frame swingarm, a different head-stock, wire-spoke wheels (in a 19"-17" configuration) and more suspension travel to handle off-road duties.

Considering that the bike will focus on off-road capabilities, it is likely to get a strong skid plate under the engine and a high-mounted exhaust.

It may be revealed at this year’s EICMA show in November, and possibly be launched by early 2018. It will rival adventure tourers like the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the soon-to-be-launched BMW G310 GS in India.

