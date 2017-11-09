KTM 790 Duke Unveiled at EICMA 2017

KTM 790 Adventure R Prototype, (Image: KTM)

KTM 450 Rally Prototype. (Image: KTM)

KTM has pulled the covers off its all-new, production-ready KTM 790 Duke at EICMA, Milan, along with the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype, hinting how the Austrian firm’s model line-up will further expand, thanks to a completely new engine generation with its 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant.Last year at the same event, the KTM 790 Duke prototype – The Scalpel – was unveiled on stage as well as the exhaust note of its LC8c engine. This year, KTM showcased the full production version, boasting performance figures and a specification that will help blow up the fiercely competitive 600 to 1,000cc naked bike segment.Formally introduced on stage by Mr. Trunkenpolz, the KTM 790 Duke punches out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque from the extremely compact and all-new LC8c parallel twin engine with an unrivaled electronics package. From prototype to production, ‘The Scalpel’ lost none of its edges.EICMA was also an opportunity for indicating what highly exciting further options to utilize the LC8c parallel twin are looming on the horizon. Just one example: the KTM 790 Adventure R, a lightweight, compact midrange travel enduro with cross-country ability.With its high dashboard tower, single seat, tiny LED lights and low-slung fuel tanks, the KTM 790 Adventure R is inspired by the KTM Rally machines.As a clear example of the relentless push that drives the KTM motorsport division forward and not leaning on past successes, KTM also presented an entirely new generation KTM 450 RALLY.Representing two years of intense development and debuted at the OiLibya Rallye Maroc in October, the bike is faster and lighter while being more agile and stable. Wrapped in new bodywork and housed in a bespoke, freshly developed chassis is a new 450cc single-cylinder engine. Controlled by a new engine management system and a revised throttle body, the result is better peak performance and improved throttle response. And in the true KTM style and for non-factory pilots, a customer version KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA will become available during 2018.