Lamborghini Aventador S Launched in India at Rs 5.01 Crore, Has a Top Speed of 350 Km/h

When it comes to gorgeous sports cars that offer mind-blowing performance in the drop of a hat then it’s hard to miss out on Lamborghini. The Italian automaker is known for such cars and one of the most iconic ones has to be the Aventador. Last year, they unveiled the more powerful version of the Aventador christened Aventador S and now, the car has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 5.01 Crore (ex-showroom, all-India).

Usually when you suffix a car’s name with the letter ‘S’ then it means that the car has become faster and that’s exactly the case with the Aventador S.

The Aventador S uses the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine as its predecessor but now dishes out 740 horsepower and 690 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed ISR (Independent Shifting Rods) transmission and delivers power to all four wheels. The engine also revs higher than before at 8500 RPM.

But what do all these numbers mean in simple words? Well, brace yourself. The Lamborghini Aventador S can go from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 8.8 seconds and 0-300 km/h in 24.2 seconds. Top speed of the car sits at 350 km/h. That’s not it, though, as it can come to complete halt from 100 km/h within 30 metres.

The car also has four-wheel steering. Which means that when you are cornering hard into a corner, steering is done by not just the two front wheels but also the rear ones. How cool is that?

In terms of appearance, the car manages to keep the resemblance to the original Aventador and comes with a new bumper design which allows it to generate 130 percent downforce up front and gets an active rear spoiler which generates 50 percent more downforce than before and adjusts itself into three positions for optimum downforce and minimum drag.

Interestingly, the Aventador S comes with a new ‘Ego’ setting along with the three driving modes – Strada, Corsa and Sport.

The interiors remain largely the same as the outgoing model but now have a TFT display screen that supports Apple CarPlay.

The car may be expensive but it comes with looks to die for and performance that can give any car a run for its money in the world. What remains to be seen is whether the Aventador Roadster makes its way to India.