Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO Unveiled [Video]

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo in partnership with Swiss luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis. (Image: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the motorsport department of Automobili Lamborghini, is unveiling the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, making its world debut at an exclusive event in Sant’Agata Bolognese and announces its new partnership with the famous Swiss luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis.The new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO has entirely redesigned aerodynamics, new devices to improve safety, and several improvements to its mechanics and electronics. The developments combine to offer drivers and teams an efficient and highly professional race car, which makes its track debut at the three continental series in Europe, Asia and North America from spring 2018.The car will not only participate in the one-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, but it may also compete in international Gran Turismo championships in the GT Cup category, and Endurance races, providing more versatility for teams and drivers.The livery of the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO is designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, and focuses on the car’s new shapes. The Titan Grey base color celebrates the partnership linking Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Roger Dubuis, which will begin from 2018.The body kit of the new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO is made from carbon fiber, with all its parts completely redesigned. “Our customers are the main reason we continue in our pursuit of excellence and ongoing improvement,” comments Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport at Automobili Lamborghini.At the front, the new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO has a totally new bumper. The front fenders have a flatter and sharper design with new slits in their upper section with a negative louvre, reducing resistance to forward motion. At the center of the front hood, there is a new, hexagonal air intake: its purpose is to lead air inside the vehicle's interior.The rear of the new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO also has new features, once again designed with the aim of increasing its aerodynamic efficiency and stability. The new model was first tested on the Monza track and recorded a 1.5 seconds better time compared to the previous version: 1’46”3 compared to 1’47”8.Like the previous model, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO has an evolved naturally aspirated 5.2 V10 engine derived from the on-road Huracán with power increased up to 620 hp. It has rear wheel drive and X-Track six-gear sequential shift.The list price of the new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO is 235,000 Euros (plus tax) in Europe and Asia, and 295,000 USD in America.The teams that have the current version of Huracán Super Trofeo, will have the opportunity to purchase the aerodynamic body kit to upgrade the car to new specifications.