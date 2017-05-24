Lamborghini Huracan With Chrome Vinyl Wrapping Looks Fancy

Wheel specialists Forgiato has put together a custom Lamborghini Huracan Performante and named it the “Liquid Metal”. The one-off custom Huracan comes wrapped in a flashy chrome vinyl exteriors with a pinch of yellow and carbon-fibre accents throughout.

To add to the aggressive look, the said Huracan Performante comes equipped with an aggressive front fascia, carbon fiber side skirts, vents, a rear wing, and of course, gloss black Forgiato wheels. The special Forgiato wheels are a 20-inch Forgiato 2.0 Navaja-ECX units shod with Pirelli rubber.



Forgiao Lamborghini Huracan Performante. (Image: Forgiato)

A unique color is added to the sinister wheel package with a pair of orange-painted carbon ceramic brakes. No images of the interiors have been revealed yet, but we believe the custom work could be taken inside the cabin too, to complement the glaring exteriors.

Just so you know, the stock Laborghini Huracan Performante is the fastest Lamborghini to roll out of the Raging Bull factory. But it seems like the performance alone was not enough to make the Performante a desirable package, hence this Chrome wrapping.



Forgiato 20" Wheels with Pirelli Tyres. (Image: Forgiato)

We are not sure if any mechanical updates are being made in the custom Lambo, but the V10 is powerful enough in its stock format. The V10 unit produces 602-horsepower and has a top speed of well over 321 kilometers per hour, so it can do without any upgrade too.

Speaking of the price, the wheel package alone retails for over $10,000, so expect a good enough premium for the rest of the equipment.

