Lamborghini Urus to be Brand's Only Plug-In Hybrid, to Launch in 2018

Lamborghini's Urus SUV range will the brand's first and only plug-in hybrid. It will be offered alongside a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 Urus.

The Urus, Lamborghini’s first SUV since the LM002 (1986-93), is likely to be unveiled next year and will go on sale in 2018.

Like the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga with which it shares a platform, the Urus will also feature 48V-powered active anti-roll suspension.

Autocar reports that Lamborghini R&D chief Maurizio Reggiani gave some insights on the design of the Urus.

Also read: Lamborghini Supercars Might Get Smarter Soon, Thanks to MIT Tie-Up

It has evolved considerably since the 2015 concept and the finished car is much better inside and out, he said, adding that the car will be turbocharged because as an SUV it needs huge torque.

Also read: New Lamborghini Aventador S: More Power, Better Aerodynamics

Lamborghini will concentrate its R&D efforts on power, weight and aerodynamics, Reggiani said.

Also read: New Lamborghini Huracan: Half the Grip, Double the Fun

He added that Lamborghini will maintain a distinction between the four-wheel-drive models and the growing number of rear-wheel-drive variants.

A modern electronic chassis control system like that of the Huracán LP580-2 is no substitute for the ability of four-wheel drive to transfer power to the road, he explained, adding that Lamborghini will continue to offer both driveline systems.