Land Rover Announces Off-Road Drive Experience in Chennai

After the kickoff of the Land Rover Experience tour in Kochi, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Ludhiana and Aamby Valley for the second time, Land Rover will continue its adventurous journey in Chennai. The customers will get to explore some of the toughest off-road terrains with the most versatile and stylish Land Rover vehicles.

This event will be held at The Farm, 1/277, Semancheri Village, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai from 3rd – 5th February 2017.

Land Rover has been organising these events all over India since 2013. Continuing this spirit of adventure, this year, over 1500+ customers were thrilled by the true breadth of capability of Land Rover vehicles.

Rohit Suri, President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said, “We are delighted with the response of our customers to such events who are amazed by the capability of Land Rover cars showcased as a part of the drive experience.”

The Land Rover range in India includes the flagship Range Rover (starting at Rs 2.13 Crore in CBU form), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 1.17 Crore in CBU form), New Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 47.59 Lakh) and 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 49.10 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.