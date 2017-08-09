Land Rover Discovery 2017 Prices Out, Pre-Bookings Open

Land Rover has started accepting bookings for the new 2017 Discovery from today. Unveiled at the 2014 New York Auto Show, this is the third generation of Land Rover Discovery in the Indian market. The seven-seater SUV ranges from Rs 68.05 lakh up to Rs 1.86 crore (ex-showroom). The car will be launched in October as Managing Director and President of Jaguar Land Rover, Rohit Suri confirmed earlier.In India, the Land Rover Discovery will be available in two engine options – 3.0-litre Td6 V6 diesel engine that makes 258 ps and 600 Nm of torque and 3.0-litre Si6 V6 petrol engine that churns out 340 ps and 450 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines will be mated to 8-speed automatic transmission and four wheel drive as standard. The 2017 Land Rover Discovery will be available in 10 variants above the petrol and diesel engine.Inside, the car gets ventilated seats, 10-inch touchscreen InControl Touch Pro infotainment system, panoramic roof, heads-up display, 5-inch driver information system, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets 17-speaker Meridian audio system.The car also features adaptive LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and 22-inch unique alloy wheels. When launched the SUV will compete with the likes of Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Volvo XC90.