Lexus India Unveils NX300h Hybrid-Electric SUV

Lexus India today unveiled the new NX300h SUV, the latest hybrid electric vehicle offering strengthens Lexus’s product range in India, further building on its rapid growth in the country following the brand’s entry into the market in March 2017. The Lexus NX300h will be available in India in two variants – the F Sport and Luxury models, catering to the lifestyle needs of young customers. The latest hybrid offering also reinforces the brand’s commitment to environmentally conscious driving options.“The Lexus NX300h brings to life the qualities which set us apart and delivers a lifestyle that is uniquely Lexus. This premium urban sports gear delivers exceptional design and comfort and is a fashionable car that suits urban style and use,” said Akitoshi Takemura, President, Lexus India. “The strikingly bold design of the NX 300h is coupled with the performance of a hybrid electric vehicle that makes this a cool SUV.”, he added.The Lexus NX300h gets LED triple-projector-beam headlamps and dramatically styled front and rear fascias. Inspired by the facets of a cut gemstone, new LED tail lamps are just one of the many details that set NX apart.The Lexus NX300h is more than just a beautiful vehicle; it delivers for the driver with its all-wheel drive - and a 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder in-line engine, which produces 145 KW max power, delivering an ARAI certified mileage of 18.32 kmpl. The BS6 compliant NX 300h is paired with Lexus-first innovations and features which includes Lexus’ first kick-sensor-activated power rear door, first-in-class power-folding and power-reclining rear seats. The Mark Levinson system with ClariFi technology features 14 speakers that are tuned to provide a robust entertainment experience.. The new Lexus NX features a 360° panoramic surround view monitor, which uses four high-definition cameras to simulate a top-down view of the vehicle. This view spins to show surrounding vehicles, pedestrians, and obstacles, and includes position projections to demonstrate the vehicle's path at slow speed. A more expansive 10.3-inch split-screen multimedia display provides access to audio and climate controls and various systems, including the next-generation navigation system that is coupled with a full color heads-up display. Safety features include 8 airbags, ABS + vehicle stability control and an anti-theft system making the Lexus NX300h a secure ride amid all its sophistication.“The luxurious new Lexus NX300h is all about what an automobile could be –breathtakingly striking from every angle and unique in its personality. This is a vehicle crafted for the urban sophisticate who is arriving – in signature style,” said Akitoshi Takemura.The prices and the other retail details of the NX 300h will be announced by January 2018.