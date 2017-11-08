Limited Edition BMW M3 CS Unveiled

BMW M3 CS Interiors. (Image: BMW)

BMW M is presenting another exclusive, limited-run special-edition model in the shape of the new BMW M3 CS. With its sporting presence, the new M3 CS continues the decades-long tradition of M special editions which began in 1988 with the E30 BMW M3 Evolution. At the same time, the four-door high-performance sedan serves up a perfect blend of dynamism and everyday practicality.The 3.0-litre high-performance engine exceeds the output of the M3 with Competition Package by 10 horsepower, raising it to 460 hp. State-of-the-art M TwinPower Turbo technology propels the M3 CS from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds. The top speed of the new special edition, which comes as standard with the M Driver’s Package, is electronically limited to 280 km/h (174 mph). With its two mono-scroll turbochargers, charge air cooler, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC variable valve timing and Double-VANOS fully variable camshaft timing, the six-cylinder in-line engine takes a clear and consistent aim at the higher echelons of performance.Pushing the new red start/stop button fires up the engine, and the distinctive sound produced by the specially tuned sports exhaust system of the new BMW M3 CS – with its quartet of tailpipes – proceeds to lay on a feast for the ears. The new BMW M3 CS is equipped as standard with the seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission (M DCT) with Drivelogic.The suspension of the new BMW M3 CS largely mirrors that of the M3 with Competition Package. The links and wheel carriers at both the front and rear axles are made from forged aluminium and are therefore extremely light.Moving inside the new BMW M3 CS, the generous use of two-tone full leather in Silverstone/Black and Alcantara can be seen. Indeed, among the standard features on board are automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon surround sound system and the Navigation system Professional. True to form, the BMW M designers have given the new M3 CS looks that reflect the car’s sporting intent.At the front the car gets twin LED headlights, is the front apron with large, three-section air intakes. The Gurney spoiler lip on the boot lid has been newly designed specifically for the new M3 CS, and teams up with the front splitter and the rear diffuser to help minimise dynamic lift. These components are made from the lightweight and extremely rigid high-tech material carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP), as are the bonnet and roof of the new BMW M3 CS.Orders for the new BMW M3 CS can be placed from January 2018. The special-edition model – which will be limited to a run of approximately 1,200 units due to production factors – will be built from March 2018.