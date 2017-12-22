Linkin Park to Help Mercedes-AMG Build Better Sounding Future Electric Cars
Tobias Moers, boss at Mercedes-AMG has confirmed collaborating with Linkin Park for their future electric AMG cars.
Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Racing-Design by Linkin Park. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)
After the sad demise of Chester Bennington, the lead vocalist of world famous metal/pop band Linkin Park, the California based band is back and how! Linkin Park is collaborating with Mercedes-AMG to create an appealing sound for the future electrified sports car and supercars. The news has been confirmed by AMG’s boss Tobias Moers.
Speaking to an online publication Wheels, Tobias said “You know Linkin Park? I started to talk with these guys about what is their interpretation of electrified sound. We’ve had a cooperation with Linkin Park for years. We’re really close.” This is some good news for the future of electrified sports cars which seemed a little gloomy otherwise.
Fans stick posters as they gather at Revolucion monument to pay tribute to Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, following the singer's death by suicide, in Mexico City, on July 23, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Edgard Garrido)
Mercedes has confirmed that they are moving in a direction to electrify all their future AMG products, which came a shocker for AMG loyalists who bought the AMG cars not only for the performance, but also for its sound.
However, the electric cars are not known for their roaring sound and the Formula E is a prime example of the same. To overcome this problem, Mercedes is relying big on one of the most popular bands of all time – Linkin Park.
According to the report, Linkin Park will be part of a much larger project, involving other musicians and audio experts. “We started off years ago. We established a team doing artificial sound and we worked together with games specialists, we worked together with film artists doing sound for films. We sell emotions and sound is really a crucial part of emotion so what we do is work on artificial sounds because you have to,” said Tobias.
Whatever the case might be, we can’t wait to hear the output of a AMG car once Linkin Park contributes to its sound!
