List of Top 5 Motorcycles With Highest Mileage in India

When it comes to buying a motorcycle in India then one of the major factors for anyone looking for a purchase or an upgrade is the kind of fuel economy on offer. ‘Kitna deti hai’ is the quintessential question that everyone has on their minds, even if they are just your relatives or friends getting to know about the machine you are interested in.

This is not a secret and automakers are well aware of it. Hence, almost every major two-wheeler manufacturer in the commuter segment has at least one offering in their portfolio that’s meant to do just one job – give as much as mileage per every litre of fuel as possible.

Given the number of options available in the market, it can get rather confusing when it comes to knowing which motorcycles do it best. Doing so, can be a cumbersome process and to save you the trouble, we decided to put together a list of motorcycles that nail the mileage game.

1. Hero Splendor iSmart 110

The Splendor has been a favourite and also one of the high-selling motorcycles in its segment. The company claims that Splendor iSmart 110 (pictured above) can churn out a whopping 102.5 km/l. That’s a claimed fuel efficiency of triple digits, how cool is that?

The element behind the magic figure is Hero’s ‘i3s’ technology which stands for ‘idle Start Stop System’. What it does, in simple words, is that it turns the engine off when the bike is at idle after a few seconds which would be scenarios like stopping at a stop light. The engine starts back again the moment you pull in the clutch, which you would when you would want to while putting the bike into first gear, for example. This eventually results in the mileage figures that hero claims.

It comes fitted with a 97.2cc single-cylinder engine and has a price tag of Rs 50,255 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

2. Bajaj CT100

Bajaj CT100. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj Auto)

Breathing down the neck of Hero MotoCorp is Bajaj, just like when it comes to sales numbers that are stacked up every month, with the CT100.

One of the cash cows of the company, the CT100 has a claimed fuel efficiency of 99.1 km/l. One of the biggest competitors of the CT100 is its own sibling – the Platina 100ES, which delivers a bit more torque and is also a bit more expensive than the CT100.

The bike has a 99.2cc single-cylinder engine at its heart that delivers 8 horsepower and 8.05 Nm of torque and the base model in the line-up – the CT100B skips the faired headlights in favour of a round headlamp that makes it an even more accessible option. The price for the CT100 starts at Rs 35,389 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This also makes the CT100 the most affordable option in this list.

3. Bajaj Platina ComforTec

Bajaj Platina ComforTec. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj Auto)

Speaking of the CT100’s sibling, the third spot on our list goes to the Bajaj Platina 100ES. A name that’s been around for almost a decade in the commuter segment, the Bajaj Platina has constantly witnessed good sales and interest in the market. What’s different in the Platina as compared to the CT100 is that the bike gets Bajaj’s DTS-i twin-spark technology which is now called ‘ComforTec’ that makes for better fuel combustion. The result is that the 102cc engine equipped Platina 100ES is able to make 8.6 Nm of torque as compared to 8.05 Nm of torque produced by the CT100. The power figures remain identical at about 8 horsepower.

Other changes include the styling and as the ‘ES’ in its name suggests, electric start, which is offered as standard. Price for the Platina 100ES starts at Rs 45,985 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

4. TVS Sport

TVS Sport. (Photo Courtesy: TVS)

Coming right after the Bajaj CT100 as the second-most affordable motorcycle in our list is the TVS Sport. It got itself an update last year in the form of a new instrument cluster, electric start, some chrome on the silencer and aluminium grab rails along with probably the biggest update – mileage.

The company claims that the Sport will deliver 95 km/l thanks to TVS’ DuraLife technology which reduces the friction in engine components for longevity of the engine and better efficiency.

It is powered by 99.7cc single-cylinder engine that makes 7.7 horsepower and 7.8 Nm of torque and is available at a starting price tag of Rs 37,780 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Hero Splendor Pro

Hero Splendor Pro. (Photo Courtesy: Hero MotoCorp)

Rounding off our list is another Hero MotoCorp offering – the Splendor Pro. Powered by a 97.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, the Splendor Pro delivers 8.2 horsepower and 8.05 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 4-speed transmission. The claimed fuel efficiency on this one is 93.2 km/l and the starting price tag is Rs 47,680 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Interestingly, Hero also offers a single-seat cafe-racer inspired variant in the form of Splendor Pro Classic which definitely stands apart from other offerings in this segment.

Also Read: Top 5 Bikes to Buy in Less Than Rs 1 Lakh in India; Your Worthy First 'Premium'