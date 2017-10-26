Made-in-India Jeep Compass SUV Export Begins, 1st Batch Shipped to Australia And Japan

Jeep Compass side profile. (Photo: Siddhartha Safaya/News18.com)

FCA India announced that it has begun shipping right-hand drive units of the Made-in-India Jeep Compass as part of its export strategy, articulated during the SUV’s market launch in India three months earlier. The automobile manufacturer has shipped its very first batch of 600 units of the Jeep Compass from the Bombay Port Trust facility to Australia and Japan. The Ranjangaon-produced SUV with over 65% local content will go to more International markets through the ongoing quarter of 2017.Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “The Jeep Compass has gained impressive traction in India since the price announcement and we are enjoying continued momentum with growing interest as the Compass is now being regularly seen on Indian roads. We have added five more sales and service outlets since July taking our distribution reach now up to 55; closing this year with 60, as committed.”The Ranjangaon manufacturing facility featured on FCA’s global manufacturing map as $280 million was committed towards the localization of the Jeep Compass. Soon after the India price announcement FCA had rolled out the 2.0-litre, 173 PS, 350 Nm Diesel 4x2 and 4x4 versions of the Jeep Compass noting a higher demand.Jeep has now begun deliveries of the Petrol DDCT (Dry Dual Clutch Technology), the 7-speed automatic transmission mated to the 1.4-litre, 162 PS, 250 Nm Multi-Air Turbo Petrol powertrain. This transmission option is available only with the Multi-Air (Turbo Petrol) powertrain and is available in two trims – Limited 4x2 and Limited (O) 4x2.Gurpratap Boparai – Chief Executive Officer, Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL) said, “We had planned to start shipping the India-made Jeep Compass in the fourth quarter of this calendar year and we are on track. Soon, our Made-in-India Jeep Compass will be seen on the roads in Australia and Japan, our first two right-hand drive export destinations. This is indeed a historic milestone for all of us at FIAPL.”