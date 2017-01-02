Mahanagar Gas Limited Launches CNG Kits For Two-Wheelers in Mumbai

Continuing in its endeavor to protect the environment through its eco-friendly fuel, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) in association with M/s Eco Fuel (Indian Partners of Lovato, Italy) launched CNG fueled two-wheelers on January 1.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan launched the company's initiative in Mumbai, in the presence of Vinod Tawde, Minister for Education, Youth, Sports & Cultural Affairs and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban, Government of Maharashtra.

Dharmendra Pradhan also launched e-wallet payments for CNG filling stations, thus supporting the government's objective of making India a cashless economy.

Other dignitaries including MP Poonam Mahajan, MLA Adv Trupti Prakash Sawant, Rajesh Pandey, Director - MNGL, B.C Tripathi, Chairman & Managing Director - GAIL (India) Limited and Rajeev Mathur, Managing Director - MGL also attended the event.

The CNG kit for two wheelers comprises of two CNG cylinders of 1.2 kg each, which can run up to 120 to 130 km per kg at an approximate cost of Rs 0.60 per km. In the initial phase, the scooters shall be retrofitted with a CNG kit manufactured by Lovato.

Presently two kit manufacturers namely M/s ITUK & M/s Lovato have got two-wheeler CNG kits approved by ARAI, Pune and ICAT Gurgaon respectively. Lovato has got approval for 18 scooter models of various OEMs present in the market. Considering the huge potential of this segment, other kit manufacturers are also planning to launch their two-wheeler kits.

Salient features of a two-wheeler CNG kit:

· CNG Cylinders: Two, each having capacity to 5 litres

· One fill CNG quantity: 1.2 Kg (0.6 kg in each cylinder)

· Mileage on CNG: Average 90 km/kg and 110 km per fill

· Per KM operating cost: Approximately 60 paise per km

The following two-wheelers can run on CNG fuels:

Hero Duet with 110.9 Engine cm3

TVS Jupiter with 109.7 Engine cm3

Hero Maestro with 109 Engine cm3

TVS Scooty Zest with 109.7 Engine cm3

Hero Pleasure with 102 Engine cm3

TVS Wego with 109.7 Engine cm3

Honda Activa 125 with 124.9 Engine cm3

Vespa with 124.49 Engine cm3

Honda Dio with 109.2 Engine cm3

Yamaha Alpha with 113 Engine cm3

Mahindra Duro DZ with 124.6 Engine cm3

Yamaha Fascino with 113 Engine cm3

Mahindra Gusto with 109.6 Engine cm3

Yamaha Ray with 113 Engine cm3

Mahindra Gusto 125 with 124.6 Engine cm3

Suzuki Access with 124 Engine cm3

Suzuki LET’S with 112.8 Engine cm3

Suzuki Swish with 124 Engine cm3

Easy availability and accessibility of CNG stations should keep filling time to the minimal, except some pockets in the day that will take more time due to shift changes of the autos and taxis. The average distance between CNG stations across in the given zone is as follows: Western: 1.52 KM; Central: 1.47 km; Navi Mumbai: 3.2 km; Kalyan, Dombivali, Ambernath and Badlapur (KDAB): 4.5 km.

The present infrastructure has the capacity of dispensing more than 27 lakh kgs of CNG per day which can fuel over 10 lakh vehicles in its operational area.

Additionally, MGL has also launched MGL Connect Mobile App (available on Google Play Store) which will assist consumers find the nearest CNG station in MMR and nearby areas for convenient refueling.

MGL also promotes the opening of CNG stations from third parties on availability of plots and other pre-requisite permissions.