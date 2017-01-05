Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli: Indian Cricket Team’s Definitive Bike and Car Guys
"I will never change myself for anyone or because anyone wants me to change...that instinct of being aggressive as a captain will remain," Kohli told ESPNCricinfo.(Getty Images)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni shocked everyone with his surprise announcement that he will be stepping down from India’s limited over skipper, which earned him the title of ‘captain cool’. Taking his place would be Virat Kohli, who is known for his performance on the pitch, and his aggressive approach to earning numerous wins for the Indian cricket team.
Upon closer look at their behaviour and their taste in the kinds of vehicles these cricketers own, their behaviour on the field is actually no surprise.
Before we start to explain why let’s have a look at the list of vehicles Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni owns.
Virat Kohli –
Audi Q7
Audi S6
Audi R8 V10
Audi R8 LMX Edition
Audi A8L W12 Quattro
Renault Duster
Toyota Fortuner
MS Dhoni –
Rajdoot
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Confederate X132 Hellcat
Yamaha Thundercat
Harley Davidson Fat Boy
It’s clear that Kohli is more into cars and Dhoni is more into bikes and their behaviour on the field is exactly like the typical behaviour of a car/bike guy on the roads.
Someone who has a really fast car would just love to be in the front at a stop light. Why? Because the moment the stop light turns green, the driver could give all he has got show off his drag racing abilities. Just the way Kohli performs as a batsman – attacking the bowler from the first ball.
The bike rider is a bit different. You’ll see one quietly ambling around on the road. His riding technique shows that he just wants to reach his destination. But try throwing a challenge, and the biker would shift two gears down and zoom past you and everyone else so fast that you won’t even realise what happens. Exactly the way ‘Mahi’ is –he appears as a middle order batsman, tries to take the team to the set target in his mind and plays safe, until the going gets tough. Once that happens, Dhoni transforms into a batsman unlike any other and starts to shower the ground with fours and sixes.
What do you think? Do they have any more similarities, or differences, that define their choice of wheels?
