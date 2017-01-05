Mahendra Singh Dhoni shocked everyone with his surprise announcement that he will be stepping down from India’s limited over skipper, which earned him the title of ‘captain cool’. Taking his place would be Virat Kohli, who is known for his performance on the pitch, and his aggressive approach to earning numerous wins for the Indian cricket team.

Upon closer look at their behaviour and their taste in the kinds of vehicles these cricketers own, their behaviour on the field is actually no surprise.

Before we start to explain why let’s have a look at the list of vehicles Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni owns.

Virat Kohli –

Audi Q7

Audi S6

Audi R8 V10

Audi R8 LMX Edition

Audi A8L W12 Quattro

Renault Duster

Toyota Fortuner

MS Dhoni –

Rajdoot

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

Kawasaki Ninja H2R

Confederate X132 Hellcat

Yamaha Thundercat

Harley Davidson Fat Boy

It’s clear that Kohli is more into cars and Dhoni is more into bikes and their behaviour on the field is exactly like the typical behaviour of a car/bike guy on the roads.

Someone who has a really fast car would just love to be in the front at a stop light. Why? Because the moment the stop light turns green, the driver could give all he has got show off his drag racing abilities. Just the way Kohli performs as a batsman – attacking the bowler from the first ball.

The bike rider is a bit different. You’ll see one quietly ambling around on the road. His riding technique shows that he just wants to reach his destination. But try throwing a challenge, and the biker would shift two gears down and zoom past you and everyone else so fast that you won’t even realise what happens. Exactly the way ‘Mahi’ is –he appears as a middle order batsman, tries to take the team to the set target in his mind and plays safe, until the going gets tough. Once that happens, Dhoni transforms into a batsman unlike any other and starts to shower the ground with fours and sixes.

What do you think? Do they have any more similarities, or differences, that define their choice of wheels?