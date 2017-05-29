Mahindra and Ola Join Hands, Launches 100 e2O Plus in Nagpur for e-Mobility

Mahindra and Mahindra has always been in the forefront of Electric Mobility Revolution in India. They have launched vehicles like e2O, e2O Plus and e-Verito in a country where e-vehicles are not that prominent. And now Mahindra has partnered with Ola and Government of India for a first-of-its-kind programme to build an electric mass mobility ecosystem in Nagpur.

OLA branded Mahindra e2o+ EVs lined up in Nagpur -- 63 of them. pic.twitter.com/gKgRQEtAvn — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) May 26, 2017

Mahindra and Ola and have launched 100 e2O Plus EVs under the pilot project to provide mobility services to travelers in Nagpur and hence reducing the carbon emission. Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra & Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport, Highways & Shipping, Government of India inaugurated India’s first multi-modal electric vehicle project at the Nagpur Airport Complex today.

This unique project brings electric vehicles across different segments, including e-buses, e-cabs, e-rickshaws and e-autos together on a single platform - the Ola app. Ola has also unveiled electric charging station, situated within the airport complex, which is one of the 50+ charging points across 4 strategic locations in the city of Nagpur.

Mahindra eyes 5000 electric vehicle sales a month!

Speaking on the occasion, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis said, "The state of Maharashtra is geared towards driving positive change for collective improvement of the society we live in, and we welcome and encourage such initiatives. We are extremely proud of the commitment corporations like Ola, Mahindra and others are working towards building sustainable transportation for all. In support of this initiative, we have waived off VAT, road tax, and registration for all electric vehicles in the state, and we look forward to building Maharashtra as a model state for others to emulate in the future."

Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, Shri Nitin Gadkari said,"There is an urgent need to re-think and revisit transport infrastructure and fuel dependency, not just in India, but globally. Large scale adoption of electric vehicles can bring the monumental change that we urgently need, and in this endeavour, we launched the 100% EV nation by 2030 mission. It is heartening to see Indian companies such as Ola and Mahindra taking Government's vision forward and in building a strong ecosystem for sustainable mobility. I look forward to working with them to make the 2030 vision a reality."

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "As the pioneers of electric vehicles in India we are delighted to enable first sustainable shared mobility service in Nagpur, along with the Government of India and Ola. I would like to applaud the Government for its novel mission of accelerating large scale adoption of electric vehicles and Ola for making 'Green mobility services' accessible to the people of Nagpur. True to the spirit of 'Make-in-India', we shall lead this change in India along with the Government. This pilot will pave the wave for wider adoption of electric vehicles. I am confident that India will make a paradigm shift in lifestyles - towards smart mobility and smart cities that are driven by progressive Government policies."

