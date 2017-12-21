Mahindra Concludes First Ever India-Myanmar-Thailand Expedition

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) brought the curtain down on the first edition of the ‘India Myanmar Thailand’ Expedition held under the Mahindra Adventure umbrella brand in Guwahati today.The 20 vehicles that formed the Mahindra convoy consisting of the Mahindra Scorpio, the XUV500 and the Scorpio Getaway rolled into the Assamese capital, marking the end of an expedition that took them all the way to Thailand via Myanmar and back over 28 exhilarating days on the road. The drive was gruelling, pushing both man and machine to their limits as they wound their way over a total distance of 6000 km, making for a truly memorable once-in-a-lifetime experience for the participants.The expedition was flagged off from Guwahati on November 24th 2017. The convoy first drove to Imphal, before crossing over into Myanmar at the Moreh border. In Myanmar, the expedition drove through the historic city of Mandalay, followed by Bagan and Yangon, with the rising pagodas, splendid vistas and exotic local cuisine providing a breathtaking setting for the journey. The convoy then crossed over into Thailand where participants immersed themselves in the vibrant street life, marveled at the country’s ancient monuments and relaxed on its pristine beaches, as they steadily made their way towards the capital, Bangkok.The expedition’s arrival in Bangkok marked the end of its opening leg as it turned back towards home. The entire expedition was a potpourri of historic border crossings and days of relaxation in some exotic locales. Driving across international borders while experiencing the rich cultural and ethnic diversity left the participants asking for more.According to Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Auto Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., "We make tough machines but ardently believe that the human spirit is tougher and indomitable if spurred to its true potential. This exhilarating journey was an opportunity for adventure seekers to unleash their potential by finding adventure, becoming one with nature and pushing themselves to their limits. It isn’t merely a journey but a triumph over the challenges of the unknown.”Apart from the adrenaline rush, the participants experienced the rich local culture at Kisama village, paid their respects to the brave hearts in Kohima’s war cemetery and visited the 18th century wooden monastery at Nat Tuang Kyuang. They also paid a visit to the tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor, and stepped back in time as they wandered the once-majestic ruins of Sukho Thai.