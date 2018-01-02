Mahindra December Sales up by 8% to 39,200 Units

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) today reported an 8 percent increase in total sales at 39,200 units in December. It had sold 36,464 units in the same month previous year, M&M said in a statement.In the domestic market, sales were up 7 percent to 36,979 units last month compared to 34,411 units in December 2016. Exports also grew 8 percent to 2,221 units against 2,053 units in the year-ago month.Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were down 7 percent to 15,543 units compared to 16,799 units in December 2016. Commercial vehicle sales were up 24 percent at 17,542 units in December 2017 against 14,154 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said: "Our commercial vehicles growth for December has been encouraging at 24 percent and we are particularly buoyed by our ongoing strong performance in the MHCV segment which indicates a vibrancy in the economy."Global automotive trends such as electric vehicles and shared mobility will be key indicators for 2018 and at Mahindra we would continue to be a key and innovative player, he added.