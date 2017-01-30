Mahindra KUV100 Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 6.37 Lakh
Mahindra KUV100. (Photo: Mahindra)
Mahindra has launched the anniversary edition of their popular mini-SUV KUV100, which will be available at the top end variant 'K8' of the car, at a price tag of Rs 6.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), at a differential of Rs 13,000. Bookings for the anniversary edition have begun at all Mahindra dealerships.
The introduction of the refreshed edition comes after the model has completed one year since its launch.
The KUV100 anniversary edition will be available with two options for dual tone exterior colour – Flamboyant Red or a Dazzling Silver body with a Metallic Black roof. The SUV stance has been enhanced with larger sized 15-inch alloy wheels. The interiors have been given a black theme. In addition to this, the K6 & K6+ variant will now be available with spider design 14-inch alloy wheels.
The company has also given options for customisation with 4 accessory kits namely sporty exterior and interior kits and premium exterior and interior kits.
Launched in January 2016, the KUV100 has sold more than 42,000 units till now.
Speaking on the introduction of the new variant Pravin Shah, President & Chief Executive (Automotive), M&M Ltd., said, “We have introduced the new avatar of the KUV100 with dual tone exterior colour, sporty and premium black interiors and bigger dynamic design alloys wheels along with various accessory kits. We are confident that it will further build on the KUV100’s style quotient and make it a popular choice amongst the youth.”
The KUV100 has a starting price of Rs 4.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for its base model.
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Says He Understands What Federer & Nadal Felt in the Final
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Ford Mustang Scores Two Out of Five Stars in Euro NCAP Crash Test
- SAG Awards 2017: Winners to Host, Celebrities Condemn Immigrant Ban
- Roger Federer Drops Hints That the End May Be Near