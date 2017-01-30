Mahindra KUV100 Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 6.37 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the anniversary edition of their popular mini-SUV KUV100, which will be available at the top end variant 'K8' of the car, at a price tag of Rs 6.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), at a differential of Rs 13,000. Bookings for the anniversary edition have begun at all Mahindra dealerships.

The introduction of the refreshed edition comes after the model has completed one year since its launch.

The KUV100 anniversary edition will be available with two options for dual tone exterior colour – Flamboyant Red or a Dazzling Silver body with a Metallic Black roof. The SUV stance has been enhanced with larger sized 15-inch alloy wheels. The interiors have been given a black theme. In addition to this, the K6 & K6+ variant will now be available with spider design 14-inch alloy wheels.

The company has also given options for customisation with 4 accessory kits namely sporty exterior and interior kits and premium exterior and interior kits.

Launched in January 2016, the KUV100 has sold more than 42,000 units till now.

Speaking on the introduction of the new variant Pravin Shah, President & Chief Executive (Automotive), M&M Ltd., said, “We have introduced the new avatar of the KUV100 with dual tone exterior colour, sporty and premium black interiors and bigger dynamic design alloys wheels along with various accessory kits. We are confident that it will further build on the KUV100’s style quotient and make it a popular choice amongst the youth.”

The KUV100 has a starting price of Rs 4.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for its base model.