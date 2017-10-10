Mahindra KUV100 NXT Launched For Rs 4.39 Lakhs

Mahindra KUV100 NXT cabin. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra KUV100 NXT. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), India’s home-grown SUV manufacturer, has launched its new KUV100 NXT at a starting price of Rs 4.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new KUV100 NXT is packed with 40 new features and enhancements, and comes with more aggressive SUV design, premium interiors, and a refined driving experience.First launched in 2016, the KUV100 crated a space for itself in the SUV driven market. The KUV100 NXT will now be available in 5 variants, namely, K2 & K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8 in both petrol & diesel with 5 & 6 seater options.Speaking at the launch of the Next Generation KUV100 NXT, Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd mentioned, “The KUV100 created a new category with an SUV in the price segment of Rs. 4.5 – Rs. 7.5 lakh. We have always been a listening organisation and in line with that, we have managed to successfully launch the New KUV100 within 21 months. With its unique proposition, I firmly believe that the KUV100 NXT will reaffirm our customers’ faith in Mahindra’s abilities to create class leading products”The new exterior styling in the KUV100 NXT is more aggressive and gets a bold SUV stance with new front grille, new bumpers with flared wheel arches and cladding for the macho look. In addition it offers the new 15” diamond cut alloys and powered ORVMs with turn indicators.Inside the cabin is the new 7” touchscreen with navigation, Electronic Temperature Control Panel, and parking sensors. Further the sporty black interiors, plush new fabric upholstery, amongst other new additions enhance the premium feel in the interior.The New KUV100 NXT has a monocoque SUV construction and comes with standard ABS & dual airbags (K2+ onwards) for overall safety.Customers can choose from both gasoline and diesel options - the mFALCON G80 is a 1.2L, MPFI and dual VVT petrol engine that delivers 61kW (82bhp) power and 115Nm torque and the mFALCON D75 is a 1.2L turbo-charged, diesel engine with CRDI technology that delivers 57.4kW (77bhp) power and 190Nm torque.The New KUV100 NXT will be available in 8 attractive colours of Fiery Orange, Flamboyant Red, Pearl White, Dazzling Silver, Designer Grey, Midnight Black and the 2 Dual Tone options of Flamboyant Red with Metallic Black and Dazzling Silver with Metallic Black.