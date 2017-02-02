Mahindra Sales Dip by 10 Percent in January; Scorpio and XUV500 Sales Slow Down

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has reported 10 percent decline in total sales at 39,303 units in January. The company had sold 43,789 units in the same month last year, M&M statement said. In the domestic market, sales were down 9 percent at 37,042 units last month as compared with 40,693 in January 2016, it added.

Exports during the month declined by 27 percent to 2,261 units as against 3,096 units in January last year, the company said. Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were down 9 percent to 20,096 units as compared to 22,088 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were down 3 percent to 13,890 units in January as against 14,385 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M Chief Executive (auto division) Pravin Shah said: "The auto industry continues to see mixed reactions and some of the segments including the rural market and the commercial vehicles category continue to face challenging times." Going forward, the company expects that the Budget will positively impact the economy and also the industry, especially in view of the emphasis and the allocations made for rural, agriculture and infrastructure, he added.