Mahindra Sales up by 16% in September with 53,663 Units Sold

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra today reported a 16 percent increase in total sales at 53,663 units in September. The company had sold 46,130 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement.In the domestic market, sales were up 19 percent at 50,456 units last month compared to 42,545 in September 2016. Exports declined by 11 percent to 3,207 units in September against 3,585 in the year-ago month. Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were up 23 percent at 25,327 units compared to 20,537 in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales grew 19 percent to 19,201 units in September against 16,081 in the year-ago period, M&M said.M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said: "The auto industry witnessed a buoyant demand in September leading up to the festive season. This upsurge has been witnessed both in urban and rural markets."He further said, "We are particularly happy with the performance of our Scorpio brand, which had its highest monthly sales in September since inception." Going forward, he said, the company is confident of sustaining a growth momentum for the rest of the festive season.