Mahindra to Launch Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour Rival SUV in 2017: Report

The number of SUVs on Indian roads clearly state the fact that there is a huge demand for them and every automaker wants a share of this pie. Till now, if you wanted the best SUV that Mahindra could offer, then you would have to make do with the XUV 500. But if a report by Autocar India is to be believed, then the Indian automaker is set to come out with a new flagship SUV that would compete in the segment that is currently dominated by the likes of Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

The SUV, which is expected to be launched by the end of 2017, is essentially the next-generation Ssangyong Rexton and the production version of the LIV-2 concept (pictured above). The LIV-2 was showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. It will be built on a body-on-frame chassis and is expected to be fitted with features like a dash-mounted 9.2-inch infotainment screen with functions like Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android connectivity.

The report also goes on to say that the SUV could get nine airbags and advanced emergency braking system given that new safety regulations will come into action from April 1, 2017. The car will be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engine options.

Mahindra has been banking heavily on the rising trend for SUVs, which is evident by the slew of SUV-inspired offerings that the company has lately launched, for example, the TUV300, KUV100 and the NuvoSport.

Both Toyota and Ford have updated their flagship SUVs in India and Chevrolet is expected to bring the new Trailblazer here soon, and if this report is anything to go by, then the SUV market is set to get very interesting this year. For now, we can only wait and watch.

