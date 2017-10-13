Mahindra Tops JD Power Sales Satisfaction Survey, Toyota and Ford Follow

Home-grown auto major Mahindra has topped the sales satisfaction among mass market brands followed by Toyota and Ford, as per global market research firm JD Power. Besides, the study found that 49 percent of new-vehicle buyers in India researched vehicles online, an increase of 15 percentage points from last year.The report titled '2017 India Sales Satisfaction Index (Mass Market)' is based on responses from 7,831 new vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle from September 2016 through April 2017."The digital medium is enabling customers to collect a significant amount of information in advance of their vehicle purchase," J D Power Singapore Director Kaustav Roy said. However, they still need relevant advice to be provided at the showrooms in order to formulate it into a purchase decision, as a large proportion of customers are still undecided before their visit, he added.The study examined six factors that contribute to overall customer satisfaction. They are sales initiation, dealer facility, deal and paperwork, delivery timing, salesperson and delivery process.