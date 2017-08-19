Mahindra Trademarks TUV 300 Plus, Name Reserved For New Extended TUV 300

Mahindra TUV 300 Plus trademarked.

Mahindra and Mahindra is testing the extended wheelbase version of the TUV 300 compact SUV for quite-a-some time now and we have seen innumerous spy images of the same. There were speculations about the name of the extended TUV 300 and reports suggested that it will be either the TUV 500 or TUV 300 XL. Putting an end to all the rumors, M&M has trademarked the “TUV300 Plus” name with the Controller General of Patents Design and Trade Marks.This makes it clear that the Mahindra TUV300 Plus is the name chosen for the extended version of the TUV300. The Mahindra TUV300 Plus is essentially a longer wheelbase version of the TUV300 compact SUV that will help in increasing the rear space and also add bench-type third-row seats. Currently the compact SUV comes with side mounted jump seats in the third row.The earlier spy shots has revealed that the TUV 300 Plus will have a tail gate mounted spare wheel, a dashboard similar to that of the TUV 300 and increased boot space too. Increased legroom means the length of the SUV will be over 4-metres, and it will not get the sub 4-metre subsidy, increasing its price. Mahindra can add the Scorpio’s 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine owing to this fact.Mahindra is already testing the Scorpio, KUV100 and XUV 500 facelifts apart from the new products like U321/S321 MPV, S201.